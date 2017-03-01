Mia Alvar Reads at Bread Loaf

Mia Alvar read an excerpt from her short story “A Contract Overseas” at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Mia Alvar is the author of In the Country which won the PEN/Bingham Prize and the Barnes & Noble Discover Award. Her book was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice and named among the Best of 2015 at Amazon, BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post, and elsewhere. Alvar has been a writer in residence at Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Yaddo, and the Djerassi Foundation. Her work has appeared in several publications including One Story, Missouri Review, and Cincinnati Review. Born in the Philippines and raised in Bahrain and the US, she lives in New York City.

“A Contract Overseas” originally appeared in In the Country (Vintage, 2016).