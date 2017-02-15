Upcoming Events: February 24, NER Out Loud, in the Dance Theatre, Middlebury College, 8 pm

Solmaz Sharif Reads at Bread Loaf

solmaz-sharif2Solmaz Sharif read a selection of poetry from her collection Look at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Sharif has received a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Her poetry has appeared in Granta, New Republic, and Poetry. A former Stegner Fellow, she is currently a Jones Lecturer at Stanford University. Her first poetry collection, Look, was a finalist for the 2016 National Book Award.

"Look" and "Reaching Guantanamo" first appeared in Look from Graywolf press.

