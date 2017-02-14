February 24, 8 pm, Middlebury Dance Theatre

In partnership with the Mahaney Center for the Arts and Oratory Now, NER is pleased to present the third annual “NER Out Loud” event. Six Middlebury students from Oratory Now will read selected prose and poetry published in NER in 2016. After the show, join us for the “S’More Readings” reception, an opportunity to hear student readers present their original work, collect copies of student publications, and enjoy s’mores and other gourmet treats.

The “Out Loud” readers include Ellen Colton ’19 (reading Alison Stagner’s “Midnight”), Josh Espy ’17 (reading Maciej Milkowski’s “The Week of German Cinema”), Jabari Matthew ’17 (reading Cortney Lamar Charleston’s “Still Life…”), Steven Medina ’17 (reading Alex McElroy’s “Endure”), Melanie Rivera ’19 (reading Alia Volz’s “Chasing Arrows”), and Nia Robinson ’19 (reading Franny Choi’s “The Price of Rain”). Student publications Blackbird, Frame, Middlebury Geographic, and Translingual will be featured at the “S’More Readings” reception.

Please join us on Friday, February 24, at 8 PM in the Dance Theatre in the Kevin P. Mahaney ’84 Center for the Arts. The reception will take place directly outside the theater immediately following the main performance. Admission is free, and all are welcome!