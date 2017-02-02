Upcoming Events: February 24, NER Out Loud, in the Dance Theatre, Middlebury College, 8 pm

New England Review Award for Emerging Writers

Finalists announced for 2017

New England Review announces, with enormous pleasure, the finalists for the third annual New England Review Emerging Writers Award.

DSC_3006Please join us in congratulating our six finalists for 2017:

Alex McElroy (37.4)
Amy Meng (37.4)
Kate Petersen (37.2)
Genevieve Plunkett (37.4)
Christine Robbins (37.1)
Alan Rossi (37.4)

The winner, to be announced later this month, will receive a scholarship to the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Congratulations to them all—we are proud to have published such strong work from emerging writers in all three genres.

