Matthew Olzmann Reads at Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference 2016

matthewolzmann_newbioimage2015Matthew Olzmann read selections of his poetry at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference this past August. His work has appeared in NER 35.3 and 30.4.

Olzmann is the author of the poetry collections Mezzanines and Contradictions in the Design (both from Alice James Books). His writing has appeared in Kenyon Review, Waxwing, Brevity, Gulf Coast, and elsewhere. He teaches at Dartmouth College and in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.

“The Tiny Men in the Horse’s Mouth” first appeared in New England Review.
“Letter Beginning with Two Lines by Czesław Miłosz” first appeared on Poem-a-Day by Poets.org.

