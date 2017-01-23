Congratulations NEA Poetry Fellows for 2017

Congratulations to all the poets who were awarded the NEA Fellowship in Poetry this year. Among them are recent NER authors Joshua Bennett (36.2), Edgar Kunz (36.4), Nick Lantz (36.1), Hai-Dang Phan (36.4), and Melissa Stein (35.1).

The NEA Literature Fellowships program offers $25,000 grants in poetry and prose to published creative writers, allowing recipients to set aside time for writing, research, travel, and general career advancement. Competition for fellowships is rigorous. Out of more than 1,000 applicants, fewer than 5% are chosen each year.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that supports arts education, celebrates America’s cultural heritage, and works to promote equal access to the arts in every community across the country.