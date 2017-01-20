J. M. Tyree to Read in Middlebury

Along with our colleagues in the Creative Writing Program, NER is pleased to bring nonfiction editor J. M. Tyree to Middlebury. On Thursday, January 26, at 4:30 p.m., Tyree will read in the Axinn Center, Abernethy Room, at Middlebury College. The event is free and open to the public.

Tyree will read from and discuss his new book, Vanishing Streets: Journeys in London, an illustrated travelogue of the peripheries of “the world’s most visited city.” As he wanders through London, Tyree stumbles into the ghosts of Alfred Hitchcock, Graham Greene, the pioneers of the British Free Cinema Movement, and more. This book blends deeply personal writing with a foreigner’s observations on a world capital experiencing an unsettling moment of transition.

Tyree is nonfiction editor of New England Review and a 1995 graduate of Middlebury College. He is coauthor of Our Secret Life in the Movies (with Michael McGriff) and has contributed to Sight & Sound, The Believer, Film Quarterly, and the British Film Institute’s Film Classics series of books. He was a Keasbey Scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge, and a Truman Capote-Wallace Stegner Fellow and Jones Lecturer in Fiction at Stanford University. He currently teaches as Distinguished Visiting Professor at VCUarts.