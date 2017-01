The National Book Critics Circle has announced its finalists for books published in 2016, and we’re pleased to note recent NER author Monica Youn among them, for her book Blackacre. A poem from this new collection, “Greenacre,” appeared in NER 37.1 last year.

Congratulations to all the writers who are finalists this year! The awards will be presented on March 16, 2017, at the New School in New York City. The ceremony is free and open to the public.