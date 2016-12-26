No Is a Complete Sentence

The body happens

and we consequence up.

When I said I’d eat even

your baby fat, what I meant

was collect your meat

and deliver it to me, I’m tired

of chewing the same bones

day in and day out.

Kaveh Akbar founded and edits Divedapper. His poems have appeared most recently in Poetry, Tin House, APR, and Boston Review. He is the author of the chapbook Portrait of the Alcoholic (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2016), and his debut collection, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, is forthcoming from Alice James Books in 2017. The recipient of a 2016 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation, Kaveh was born in Tehran, Iran. He lives and teaches in Florida.

