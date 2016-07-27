Pam Houston Reads at Bread Loaf Orion Environmental Writers’ Conference

Author Pam Houston read her short story, “Maggie on the Road,” at the 2015 Bread Loaf Orion Environmental Writers’ Conference.

Houston’s most recent book is Contents May Have Shifted, published in 2012. She is also the author of two collections of linked short stories, Cowboys Are My Weakness and Waltzing the Cat; a novel, Sight Hound; and a collection of essays, A Little More About Me. Her stories have been selected for volumes of Best American Short Stories, The O. Henry Prize Stories, the 2013 Pushcart Prize, and Best American Short Stories of the Century. She is the winner of the Western States Book Award, the WILLA award for contemporary fiction, The Evil Companions Literary Award, and multiple teaching awards. She directs the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers, teaches in the Institute of American Arts Low Residency MFA Program, is professor of English at the University of California, Davis, and teaches at numerous writers’ conferences both here and abroad.