NER is a Finalist for the 2016 Firecracker Awards

New England Review is pleased to be among the finalists for the 2016 Firecracker Award for magazines! We’re in great company. See the full list of Award finalists here.

The FIRECRACKER AWARDS FOR INDEPENDENTLY AND SELF-PUBLISHED LITERATURE are a revitalized iteration of the Firecracker Alternative Book Award, originally established in 1996.

The Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) has once again joined forces with the American Booksellers Association (ABA) to present the annual Firecracker Awards, devoted to celebrating independent literary publishers and self-published works of high literary merit.

“ABA is excited to see the return of the Firecracker Awards, and enthusiastically supports the efforts of the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses to promote the works of independent literary publishers,” said ABA Development Officer Mark Nichols.

The 2016 Awards will take place on May 19th. The list of finalists were announced for the 2016 AWP Conference in Los Angeles.