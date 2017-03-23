2016 Supporters

Robert Stothart on Essays

Editor Carolyn Kuebler talks with Robert Stothart who has come to the New England Review from Wyoming via his essay “Magpies.” He speaks of learning to write essays, of boyhood days at his uncle’s funeral home, teaching composition to Nooksack students (and hearing from their parents), and of living where the music of the coyotes mingles with Mozart to fill the night with sound.

